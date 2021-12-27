This is a list of 250 Tweeters I have most enjoyed during 2021. This is the eigthth year I have compiled this list. I follow about 4000 people on Twitter.

Anyway, these are the ones who have entertained, informed, educated, annoyed and, most of all, made me laugh most this year. It’s not meant to be a list of best Twitter feeds on the internet – it’s just the ones I particularly enjoy or take notice of.

If I follow you but you’re not on the list, don’t feel bad. There’s always next year! The fact that I follow you in the first place means I find you interesting!

But let's start off with my...

TOP TWENTY TWEETERS OF 2021

1. (NEW @Fesshole

2. (-) @ChrisMasonBBC

3. (+2) @GylesB1

4. (-) @Jacqui_Smith1

5. (-2) @Steven_Swinford

6. (-5) @AFNeil

7. (-) @JaneGarvey1

8. (-) @AyeshaHazarika

9. (NEW) @GrantTucker

10. (-) @Lewis_Goodall

11. (NEW) @_DeclanRice

12. (NEW) @JenWilliamsMEN

13. (NEW) @BenKentish

14. (NEW) @SkyNewsNiall

15. (NEW) @Fox_Claire

16. (NEW) @Edwina_Currie

17. (NEW) @OzKaterji

18 (-9) @JessPhillips

19. (NEW) @AvaSantina

20. (NEW) @MahyarTousi

So, in no particular order, here's my list of 250 top tweeters of 2021…

POLITICAL REPORTERS (27)

@GeorgeWParker - Political Editor, FT

@Gabriel_Pogrund - Political Correspondent, Sunday Times

@SebastianEPayne - Whitehall Editor, FT

@PickardJE – Jim Pickard, FT political journalist

@ShippersUnbound – Chief Political Commentator, Sunday Times

@StefanieBolzen - London Correspondent, Die Welt

@DavidWooding – Political Editor, Sun on Sunday

@Steven_Swinford - Political Editor, The Times

@ChristopherHope – Chief Political Correspondent, Telegraph

@Laura_K_Hughes - Political Correspondent, Financial Times

@CamillaTominey - Associate Editor, Daily Telegraph

@JenWilliamsMEN - Jennifer Williams, Pol Ed, Manchester Evening News

@JayMitchinson - Editor, Yorkshire Post

@TNewtondunn – Chief Political Commentator, Times Radio

@KateAndrs - Kate Andrews, Economics Editor, The Spectator

@_KateDevlin - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times

@JessicaElgot - Political Correspondent, The Guardian

@MrHarryCole – Political Editor, The Sun

@Matt_Dathan - Political Correspondent, The Sun

@KatyBalls - Deputy Political Editor, The Spectator

@FraserNelson - Editor, The Spectator

@MichaelLCrick – Political journalist

@JGForsyth - Political Editor, The Spectator

@PeterCardwell - Political Editor, talkRadio

@AntoGuerrera - London correspondent, Republicca

@StephenKB – Stephen Bush, FT

@PaulWaugh – Political Commentator, The i

POLITICAL COLUMNISTS & PUNDITS (15)

@MrTCHarris – Former Labour MP, Telegraph columnist

@IainMartin1 – Times columnist & Editor, ReactionLife

@CitySamuel - Juliet Samuel, Columnist, Telegraph

@DAaronovitch – Columnist – The Times

@LiamHalligan – Columnist, The Telegraph

@ZoesqWilliams – Columnist, the Guardian

@WestminsterWag - Sarah Vine, Mail Columnist

@AllisonPearson - Telegraph Columnist

@IsabelHardman - Assistant Editor, The Spectator

@AfuaHirsch - Author & broadcaster

@NinaDSchick - Euro commentator

@JohnRentoul – Columnist, Independent on Sunday

@Y_Alibhai – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, The ‘I’ Newspaper

@JonLis1 - Deputy Director, British Influence

@AFNeil – Political Commentator

NON POLITICAL JOURNALISTS (5)

@MatthewSyed – Times Journalist

@KateBevan - Editor, Which Computing?

@Shashj - Shashank Joshi, Defence Editor, The Economist

@JimWaterson – Media Editor, The Guardian

@OzKaterji - The Guardian

@EmmaBurnell_ - Journalist

TV JOURNALISTS (23)

@BenShephard - GMB

@KateGarraway - GMB

@PiersMorgan – Talk TV

@BethRigby – Political Editor, Sky News

@PaulBrandITV - UK Editor, ITV News

@Susannareid100 – GMB

@Lewis_Goodall - BBC Newsnight Policy Editor

@SamCoatesSky - Deputy Political Editor, Sky News

@AdamBoultonSky – Sky News presenter

@FaisalIslam – Economics Editor, BBC News

@DMcCaffreySKY – EuroNews

@AlStewartOBE – TV presenter

@AmolRajan – Media Editor, BBC

@Maitlis – Emily Maitlis, Presenter, Newsnight

@SkyNewsNiall – Niall Paterson, Sky News

@HattMarris84 – My ex producer on LBC, Producer, Newsnight

@BBCLauraK – BBC Political Editor

@StormHuntley - Storm Huntley, Jeremy Vine Show

@KateEMcCann - Political Correspondent, Sky News

@Peston - Robert Peston

@JoeTPike - Sky News reporter

@TomHfH - Tom Harwood, GB News

@RosAtkins - BBC News Channel

@RobBurl - Former BBC Head of Politics

ONLINE JOURNALISTS (12)

@DanBloom1 – Online Political Editor, The Mirror

@Ella_M_Whelan - Spiked Online

@FleetStreetFox – Susie Boniface

@GuidoFawkes – Editor in Chief, Guido Fawkes blog

@Dizzy_Thinks – Phil Hendren

@OmmaSalma - Salma Shah, Conservative Commentator

@MarkDiStef – Media & Politics reporter

@Jack_Blanchard – Politico

@TomMctague - Political Correspondent, The Atlantic

@AlexWickham - Politico London Playbook

@DarrenGrimes_ – Reasoned

@AvaSantina - Political Correspondent, Joe.co.uk

RIGHT OF CENTRE POLITICS (29)

@JamesCleverly – Conservative MP

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg – Conservative MP

@JohnnyMercer - Conservative MP

@Zehra_Zaidi - Political campaigner

@Fox_Claire - Claire Fox

@AndrewBowie_MP - Conservative MP

@MPWife - Sasha Swire

@AmberRuddUK - Former Conservative MP

@Anna_Soubry – Former MP

@Lance Forman – Businessman

@MichaelGove – Conservative MP

@HowardDLeigh - Lord Leigh, Conservative Peer

@Suzanne Evans1 – Spokeswoman, Leave Means Leave

@LordAshcroft – Businessman & philanthropist

@Andrew_Kennedy – Conservative Party Agent in Kent

@NadineDorriesMP – Conservative MP

@Edwina_Currie – Former Conservative MP

@ThereseCoffey – Conservative MP

@ElliotColburn - Conservative MP

@Tracey_Crouch – Conservative MP

@NSoames – Former Conservative MP

@RuthDavidsonPC – Former Leader, Scottish Conservatives

@NickdeBois – Former Conservative MP

@ShankerASingham - Shanker Singham, Competere

@Nigel_Farage - Leader, Brexit Party

@DavidGHFrost - Lord Frost

@NJTimothy - Nick Timothy

@MahyarTousi - Youtuber

@AlbieAmankona - Conservatives Against Racism For Equality (NEW)

LEFT OF CENTRE POLITICS (20)

@Sarah_Hayward – Former Labour Leader, Camden Council

@DavidMills73 – Head of Media Relations, Tony Blair Institute

@MattZarb – Former Head of Press for Jeremy Corbyn

@DaveWardGS - General Secretary, Communication Workers Union

@JReynoldsMP – Labour MP

@Polly Mackenzie - Director, Demos

@JessPhillips – Labour MP

@ZackPolanski - Green Party politician

@AdamLangleben - Labour politician

@MathewHulbert - LibDem activist

@WilliamClouston - Leader of the SDP

@DrRosena - Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP

@CampbellClaret – Alastair Campbell

@AyeshaHazarika – Political commentator & Comedian

@Jacqui_Smith1 – Former Labour Home Secretary

@LaylaMoran - LibDem MP

@WesStreeting - Labour MP

@CarolineFlint - Former Labour MP

@FloEshalomi - Labour MP

@FisherAndrew79 - Labour Commentator (NEW)

PUBLIC RELATIONS & LOBBYING (8)

@PaulwrBlanchard – PR consultant & Presenter, Media Masters podcast

@AdamLake – Public Affairs Specialist

@CraigOliver100 – Former No 10 Head of Comms

@JamesWharton – Author of OUT IN THE ARMY

@MarkFoxNews – Mark Fox, BSA

@StraightTie - Jo Tanner, InHouse PR

@Jimmym - Jimmy McLoughlin, Former No 10 SPAD

@Reporterboy – Giles Dilnot

HISTORIANS/ACADEMICS (8)

@AnandMenon1 - UK in a Changing Europe

@Usherwood - Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics

@WMaryBeard – Classics academic & author

@BrianKlaas - Political academic

@RichardEvans 36 - Historian, Professor Sir Richard Evans

@ColinRTalbot - Political Academic

@GoodwinMJ - Matthew Goodwin

@Roger_Scully - Roger Awan-Scully, University of Cardiff

LBC RADIO (34)



@Robbiehawkins__ (NEW)

@CoreyFroggatt - My producer (NEW)

@HenryRiley1 - LBC producer

@ShelaghFogarty – LBC presenter

@Tomswarbrick1 - LBC presenter

@SteveAllenShow - LBC presenter

@OllyBarratt - LBC Political correspondent

@James Gooderson - LBC News presenter

@MartinStanford - LBC News presenter

@TheoUsherwood – Political Editor, LBC

@EleanorWalshy – LBC producer

@MrJamesOB- James O'Brien

@NickFerrariLBC - Nick Ferrari

@EddieMair - Eddie Mair

@ChrisGolds – LBC News presenter

@SimonMarksFSN – Head of Feature Story News, Washington

@JamesRea – Director of Broadcasting, Global Radio

@BailsBails - Andrew Bailey, Managing Editor, LBC Digital

@TomCheal - LBC Managing Editor

@JayLouiseKnight - LBC Travel Editor

@ChrisChatsStuff - Chris Humphris, LBC producer (Tom Swarbrock)

@Vicky_Gardiner - LBC producer (Eddie Mair)

@OliSlyLBC - LBC Deputy Managing Editor

@DarrenAdam - LBC presenter

@MaajidNawaz - LBC presenter

@NIAbbot - Nick Abbot, LBC presenter

@DiamondJimbo - Jim Diamond, LBC News

@AndrewCastle63 - LBC presenter @DaveWarrenLBC

@SamMasonJones - LBC producer, (Eddie Mair)

@AlexBarnett77 - LBC producer (Weekends)

@AzizLisa - Lisa Aziz, LBC News Breakfast presenter

@Denise__Headley - LBC presenter

@Zeynal Can Yuce - LBC producer (NEW)

@RachaelVenables - Senior Correspondent

@MattuThompson - Correspondent

RADIO INDUSTRY (30)

@TobyTarrant – Radio X presenter

@Pipskin – Pippa Taylor, Radio X producer, the Chris Moyles show

@RevRichardColes - Radio presenter

@StephenNolan – 5 Live presenter

@MattChorley – Presenter, Times Radio

@RadioRiley - Phil Riley, radio guru

@JaneGarvey1 – Presenter, Woman’s Hour, Radio 4

@JuliaHB1 – Presenter, talkRadio

@MatthewStadlen - Former LBC presenter

@FiFiGlover – Listening Project, Radio 4

@RobinLustig – Former Presenter, The World Tonight, Radio 4

@TheJeremyVine – Presenter, Radio 2

@NewsChambers – Richard Chambers, Virgin Media, Dublin

@NickyAACampbell – 5 Live presenter

@RachelBurden - 5 Live presenter

@Tweeter_Anita – Presenter, Any Answers, Radio 4

@DuncanBarkes – Former LBC presenter

@DavidLloydRadio – Radio guru

@PaulEaston – Radio consultant

@IainLee – Radio presenter

@JamesCridland – Radio commentator

@Matt – Matt Deegan, Radio guru

@JakubSzweda - My former producer at LBC, now at Sky

@SophiemSnelling - My former producer at LBC

@B1Lou – Louise Birt, Managing Editor, BBC Radio Essex

@EdwardAdoo – BBC Radio presenter

@ChrisMasonBBC – Political Correspondent, BBC

@IanCollinsUK – Talkradio presenter

@JohnnyJenkinsDJ - Presenter, Gateway Radio

@GilesGear - Producer, Telegraph Podcasts

SPORT (11)

@HenryWinter – Football journalist, The Times

@ClareBalding – BBC & BT Sport presenter

@JimmyBullard – Ex footballer

@Trevor8Sinclair – Ex West Ham winger

@ArchieRT1 – Archie Rhind-Tutt, German football journalist

@MyWHUFC – Nigel Kahn, West Ham fan

@WestHamFootball – Sean Whetstone, West Ham fan

@SamInkersoleTM – Football journalist, The Mirror

@_DeclanRice - West Ham footballer

@JeffStelling - Sky Sports presenter

@RoshaneSport - The Athletic (NEW)

COMEDY (13)

@TFLN – Texts from last night

@_YouHadOneJob1 – Comedy account poking fun at people who fail at the one job they had to do

@AwkwardGrindr – Cringeworthy moments from Grindr

@GeoffNorcott – Comedian

@KonstantinKisin - Comedian

@MattForde - Comedian & podcaster

@ACWailing - Parody of Professor A C Grayling

@Andrewdoyle_com - Andrew Doyle

@The_ZoomComic - Zoom Rockman

@AndrewLawrence - Comedian

@MeggieForster - Lipsync comedian

@UKPolitoons - Graphic video caricaturist

@Fesshole - Lurid Confessions (NEW)

MISCELLANEOUS (17)