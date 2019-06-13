In April I revealed I am doing a 12 day long run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, with a show called IAIN DALE - ALL TALK. Well today I can announce we've expanded the run to 24 shows, following the opportunity to take over another venue due to a cancellation. So instead of doing a show ar 4pm each day from July 31 to August 11th at the Gilded Balloon Teviot, I'll now be doing a second show at the Gilded Balloon at the National Museum of Scotland.

When I heard that we had a chance to add a further twelve shows to our debut run, I grabbed it. Ticket sales so far for our 4pm show have far exceeded expectations and it shows there’s a real appetite among Fringe-goers for live interviews and debates with people at the centre of the political, media and entertainment worlds. I’ve invited a cast list of the famous - and in some cases infamous - who I’m sure will be hugely popular draws to our 6pm venue, The Gilded Balloon at the National Museum of Scotland. I can’t wait to put my red suit on and get on the stage!

So here is the line-up for the 6pm shows, revealed for the first time...

Wednesday 31 July - Brandon Lewis & Eric Pickles

Thursday 1 August - Len McCluskey

Friday 2 August - Jo Swinson

Saturday 3 August - Neil & Christine Hamilton

Sunday 4 August - Kate Adie & Yasmin Alibhai-Brown

Monday 5 August - Christopher Biggins

Tuesday 6 August - Sir Nicholas Soames

Wednesday 7 August - Paul Gambaccini

Thursday 8 August - Sir John Curtice & Michael Crick

Friday 9 August - Dr David Starkey

Saturday 10 August - Anne Diamond & Nick Owen

Sunday 11 August - Grace Campbell, Andrew Doyle & Matt Forde

And at 4pm at the Gilded Balloon Teviot Wine Bar

Wednesday 31 July - Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

Thursday 1 August - Johnny Mercer MP

Friday 2 August - Fi Glover & Sarah Smith

Saturday 3 August - Kirsty Wark

Sunday 4 August - Jess Phillips MP

Monday 5 August - First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon MSP

Tuesday 6 August - John McDonnell MP

Wednesday 7 August - Jacqui Smith & Dame Louise Casey

Thursday 8 August - Heidi Allen MP & Layla Moran MP

Friday 9 August - Mayor Sadiq Khan

Saturday 10 August - Christiane Amanpour

Sunday 11 August - Alan Johnson

The show is promoted by Seabright Productions and Northbank Speakers and I'm delighted and very grateful that it is being supported by Arbuthnot Latham and LBC Radio.

Tickets have gone on sale today and range from £7-£14. You can book them via the Gilded Balloon website or via the EdFringe website. You can phone the box office on 0131 622 6552.

Needless to say, this is quite a big thing for me. I've been going to the festival for a few years now, and have always wanted to do a show. When I signed up with Northbank Talent Management last year I mentioned it in passing, and they introduced me to James Seabright, one of the country's leading promoters. He was hugely enthusiastic and, well, here we are today.

Anyone who has put on a show at the Fringe knows how exciting the prospect is, but also the risks, and I'm not going into this with my eyes closed. But I am really confident that given the lineup, and the demographic of those who attend the Fringe, that this will work. We'll soon see!

There’s a real appetite for live political debate and conversation and that’s why I’m delighted to be bringing a live political interview show to the Fringe. We’ve been deliberately ambitious in our line-up of guests and it’s testament to the status of the Fringe that they’ve all said yes! We see this thirst for political insight at literary festivals across the country, in regional theatres and at the various Spectator, Intelligence Squared and Times debates. Jacob Rees-Mogg even sold out the London Palladium last month.

Needless to say, I'd love you to come along and would encourage you to book your tickets early!

You can follow the Fringe show on Twitter @IainDaleAllTalk.

All press enquiries to Julian Hall at Textual Healing.