Today marks the publication of my first weekly column for the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times.

The papers cover all of Norfolk, Suffolk, Western Cambridgeshire and North Essex. My remit is to wrote a political column with edge, but with relevance to the region. This week I've written about the fall in police numbers and why it needs to be reversed.

My main point is that it is wrong for the government to impose a limit of £2 a week rise in the Police Precept and it should be left to local Police & Crime Commissioners to set the rise. Otherwise, what's the point of local democracy. They should be accountable for what they do.

You can read the article online on the EDP website.