These were my new year's resolutions from this time last year. So how did I do?
- To read at least 5 novels this year. I didn't read a single one in 2018. FAILED. I haven't read a single one.
- To avoid rising to the bait trolls lay for me on Twitter. LARGELY ACHIEVED. But not wholly.
- Spend much more time in Norfolk. FAILED. Well I wasn't to know 2019 was going to be so busy workwise!
- Do, by which I mean perform in, a show at the Edinburgh Festival. ACHIEVED.
- End the year weighing less than I do now, 15 1/2 stone, which is more than a stone lighter than I was this time in 2017. FAILED. I'm 16 4.
- Dress better. New shirts. New suits. ACHIEVED. Sort of.
- To see Alphaville in concert. FAILED. Not my fault. They cancelled the concert.
- To spend less time with a screen in front of me. FAILED.
- To play at least ten rounds of golf. ACHIEVED. I joined the Royal Cromer Golf Club!
- To surprise myself. If that's even possible at 56. FAILED.
So, 4 out of 10. Must do better in 2020...
Here are my resolutions for this year...
- Not to buy any sweets or chocolate throughout the whole year.
- To build on my on-screen and podcast relationship with Jacqui Smith.
- To increase my presence on Instagram and learn how to use it to best effect.
- Sell our house in Kent and move lock, stock & barrel to a forever house in Norfolk.
- To persuade LBC to send me to the US for the Presidential Election.
- To secure a weekly newspaper column.
- To promote my new book as widely as possible and to speak at at least 20 literary festivals around the country.
- To finally get time to do more research into my family history, especially in Scotland in the 1700s in order to prove beyond doubt that I am (or am not!) a descendent of Robbie Burns.
- To watch all six series of MADAM SECRETARY.
- To be a better friend to those I have neglected.