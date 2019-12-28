So how did my predictions for 2019 pan out? Well, not too badly. I scored 7 out of 10.
- Theresa May loses the Meaningful vote on 14 January. CORRECT (although admittedly it was postponed)
- West Ham midfielder Declan Rice chooses England over the Republic of Ireland. CORRECT
- There will be no general election in 2019. WRONG
- We will not leave the EU on 29 March. Article 50 will be extended, probably until 1 July. There will be no second Brexit referendum. CORRECT
- Vince Cable will stand down as leader of the Liberal Democrats. CORRECT
- Angela Merkel will step down as German Chancellor by the end of 2019. WRONG
- Labour will win the Australian general election. WRONG
- Rory Stewart will be promoted to the Cabinet. CORRECT
- Andrew Marr Show returns to its 9am slot. CORRECT
- Philip Hammond replaced as Chancellor by the end of the year. CORRECT
And so to my predictions for 2020...
- Rebecca Long-Bailey will not become leader of the Labour Party
- LBC will hit 3 million listeners per week by the end of the year
- England will win Euro 2020
- Andy Murray announces his retirement from mens singles
- Nicola Sturgeon fails to persuade the UK government to allow a second independence referendum
- Jacob Rees-Mogg is no longer a Cabinet Minister by the year's end
- The deadline for a full Free Trade Agreement with the EU is extended beyond 31 December 2020
- Ireland gets a new Taoiseach by the end of the year
- Donald Trump wins re-election
- Netanyahu finally loses power in Israel