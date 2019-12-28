So how did my predictions for 2019 pan out? Well, not too badly. I scored 7 out of 10.

Theresa May loses the Meaningful vote on 14 January. CORRECT (although admittedly it was postponed) West Ham midfielder Declan Rice chooses England over the Republic of Ireland. CORRECT There will be no general election in 2019. WRONG We will not leave the EU on 29 March. Article 50 will be extended, probably until 1 July. There will be no second Brexit referendum. CORRECT Vince Cable will stand down as leader of the Liberal Democrats. CORRECT Angela Merkel will step down as German Chancellor by the end of 2019. WRONG Labour will win the Australian general election. WRONG Rory Stewart will be promoted to the Cabinet. CORRECT Andrew Marr Show returns to its 9am slot. CORRECT Philip Hammond replaced as Chancellor by the end of the year. CORRECT

And so to my predictions for 2020...