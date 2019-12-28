So how did my predictions for 2019 pan out? Well, not too badly. I scored 7 out of 10.

 

  1. Theresa May loses the Meaningful vote on 14 January. CORRECT (although admittedly it was postponed)
  2. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice chooses England over the Republic of Ireland. CORRECT
  3. There will be no general election in 2019. WRONG
  4. We will not leave the EU on 29 March. Article 50 will be extended, probably until 1 July. There will be no second Brexit referendum. CORRECT
  5. Vince Cable will stand down as leader of the Liberal Democrats. CORRECT
  6. Angela Merkel will step down as German Chancellor by the end of 2019. WRONG
  7. Labour will win the Australian general election. WRONG
  8. Rory Stewart will be promoted to the Cabinet. CORRECT
  9. Andrew Marr Show returns to its 9am slot. CORRECT
  10. Philip Hammond replaced as Chancellor by the end of the year. CORRECT

And so to my predictions for 2020...

  1. Rebecca Long-Bailey will not become leader of the Labour Party
  2. LBC will hit 3 million listeners per week by the end of the year
  3. England will win Euro 2020
  4. Andy Murray announces his retirement from mens singles
  5. Nicola Sturgeon fails to persuade the UK government to allow a second independence referendum
  6. Jacob Rees-Mogg is no longer a Cabinet Minister by the year's end
  7. The deadline for a full Free Trade Agreement with the EU is extended beyond 31 December 2020
  8. Ireland gets a new Taoiseach by the end of the year
  9. Donald Trump wins re-election
  10. Netanyahu finally loses power in Israel