So how did my predictions for 2020 pan out? Well, not very well.
Here were my 2020 predictions. In 2019 I got 3.5/10, this year, rather better!
- The SNP will get a majority of seats and the vote in the May elections. HALF CORRECT GIVEN PRO-INDEPENDENCE PARTIES GOT A MAJORITY
- England will reach the final of the Euros CORRECT
- Mo Farah fails to win a gold at the Olympics CORRECT
- The Covid death toll in the US rises to more than 500,000 CORRECT
- Furlough in the UK is extended until the end of June CORRECT
- Armin Laschet becomes leader of the CDU in Germany CORRECT
- Norwich City win promotion to the Premier League CORRECT
- Nissan announces expansion of its Sunderland car plant CORRECT
- The Telegraph goes tabloid in format INCORRECT
- Kay Burley does not return to the Sky News breakfast slot INCORRECT
Let's see if I can do better in 2022. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.
- Laura Kuenssberg will take over the Andrew Marr Show and joins Today
- Faisal Islam will join Channel 4 News as a lead newsreader
- Amol Rajan becomes BBC Political Editor
- England reach the World Cup Semi Finals
- Russia invades Ukraine
- Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister on December 31 2022
- Scott Morrison loses the Australian general election
- Donald Trump rules out running in 2024.
- Inflation in the UK will reach at least 7%.
- I start liking my Electric Audi