So how did my predictions for 2020 pan out? Well, not very well.

 

Here were my 2020 predictions. In 2019 I got 3.5/10, this year, rather better!

  1. The SNP will get a majority of seats and the vote in the May elections. HALF CORRECT GIVEN PRO-INDEPENDENCE PARTIES GOT A MAJORITY
  2. England will reach the final of the Euros CORRECT
  3. Mo Farah fails to win a gold at the Olympics CORRECT
  4. The Covid death toll in the US rises to more than 500,000 CORRECT
  5. Furlough in the UK is extended until the end of June CORRECT
  6. Armin Laschet becomes leader of the CDU in Germany CORRECT
  7. Norwich City win promotion to the Premier League CORRECT
  8. Nissan announces expansion of its Sunderland car plant CORRECT
  9. The Telegraph goes tabloid in format INCORRECT
  10. Kay Burley does not return to the Sky News breakfast slot INCORRECT

Let's see if I can do better in 2022. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.

  1. Laura Kuenssberg will take over the Andrew Marr Show and joins Today
  2. Faisal Islam will join Channel 4 News as a lead newsreader
  3. Amol Rajan becomes BBC Political Editor
  4. England reach the World Cup Semi Finals
  5. Russia invades Ukraine
  6. Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister on December 31 2022
  7. Scott Morrison loses the Australian general election
  8. Donald Trump rules out running in 2024.
  9. Inflation in the UK will reach at least 7%.
  10. I start liking my Electric Audi

 