So how did my predictions for 2020 pan out? Well, not very well.

Here were my 2020 predictions. In 2019 I got 3.5/10, this year, rather better!

The SNP will get a majority of seats and the vote in the May elections. HALF CORRECT GIVEN PRO-INDEPENDENCE PARTIES GOT A MAJORITY England will reach the final of the Euros CORRECT Mo Farah fails to win a gold at the Olympics CORRECT The Covid death toll in the US rises to more than 500,000 CORRECT Furlough in the UK is extended until the end of June CORRECT Armin Laschet becomes leader of the CDU in Germany CORRECT Norwich City win promotion to the Premier League CORRECT Nissan announces expansion of its Sunderland car plant CORRECT The Telegraph goes tabloid in format INCORRECT Kay Burley does not return to the Sky News breakfast slot INCORRECT

Let's see if I can do better in 2022. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.