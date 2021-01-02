- In a desperate bid to get rid of his charisma bypass, Sir Keir Starmer changes his name to DJ K Starm.
- Jealous of the titles of his fellow party leaders Boris Johnson awards himself a knighthood, but it's rejected by the Honours Committee.
- The Radio 4 controller decides to make an overt appeal to a younger audience by replacing Jane Garvey on Woman's Hour with Mrs Mavis Arbuckle from Hebdon Bridge, aged 76 3/4.
- Netflix follows up on its hit series Virgin River with a new US drama called Slutty Waterfall.
- Celebrations at Times Radio, which notches up its 999th listener.
- In an attempt to widen its audience Novara Media recruits Darren Grimes to replace Ash Sarkar.
- As Channel 4 seeks to become ever edgier, head of content Ian Katz axes Naked Attraction and replaces it with The World's Biggest Erections.
- Rishi Sunak seeks to cut the deficit by imposing a tax on the number of times callers use the words "so", "basically", "you know", and "quite literally" in radio phone-ins.
- Radio London is axed in a bid to cut costs at the BBC after it registers a negative Rajar audience rating.
- J K Rowling seeks to make amends with the Trans community by ... [do you really want to go there? -Ed]
- Donald Trump fails to attend the Biden inauguration after Melania hides his toupe.
- Priti Patel is forced to resign after the three hundred thousand, thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousandth person is picked up on Folkestone beach.
- Iain Dale beats his record of 36 mince pies in one day and becomes Britain's first Type Three diabetic.
- Liz Truss signs her 483rd free trade agreement, this time with the Planet Zarg.
- Gavin Williamson becomes the first government minister ever to execute a policy W-turn.
- Rory Stewart faces charges of hiding his light under a bushel after he reveals his forthcoming autobiography is to be called "The Best Prime Minister You Never Had".
- The SNP win the Wigan North West by election.
- Yasmin Alibhai-Brown shocks readers of The Guardian when she writes "The British Empire wasn't all bad".
- Sadiq Khan wins re-election after announcing all polling stations will remain closed over Covid fears.
- Marcus Rashford forces government U-Turn over free laptops for schoolchildren. He calls it an "irresponsible waste of taxpayers' money".