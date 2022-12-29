So how did my predictions for 2021 pan out?

Here were my 2022 predictions. In 2021 I got 7.5/10, this year, not so good!

Laura Kuenssberg will take over the Andrew Marr Show and joins Today HALF RIGHT Faisal Islam will join Channel 4 News as a lead newsreader WRONG Amol Rajan becomes BBC Political Editor WRONG England reach the World Cup Semi Finals WRONG Russia invades Ukraine RIGHT Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister on December 31 2022 WRONG Scott Morrison loses the Australian general election RIGHT Donald Trump rules out running in 2024. WRONG Inflation in the UK will reach at least 7%. RIGHT I start liking my Electric Audi. WRONG

Let's see if I can do better in 2023. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.