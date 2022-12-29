So how did my predictions for 2021 pan out?
Here were my 2022 predictions. In 2021 I got 7.5/10, this year, not so good!
- Laura Kuenssberg will take over the Andrew Marr Show and joins Today HALF RIGHT
- Faisal Islam will join Channel 4 News as a lead newsreader WRONG
- Amol Rajan becomes BBC Political Editor WRONG
- England reach the World Cup Semi Finals WRONG
- Russia invades Ukraine RIGHT
- Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister on December 31 2022 WRONG
- Scott Morrison loses the Australian general election RIGHT
- Donald Trump rules out running in 2024. WRONG
- Inflation in the UK will reach at least 7%. RIGHT
- I start liking my Electric Audi. WRONG
Let's see if I can do better in 2023. Here are my predictions for the year ahead.
- 1. Jeremy Hunt won't be Chancellor at the end of 2023
- 2. Inflation will be under 6% by the end of the year
- 3. Matt Hancock joins talkTV
- 4. England win the Ashes
- 5. Ukraine wins the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool
- 6. Donald Trump steps out of the 2024 presidential race
- 7. Abba announce a new and final album
- 8. Fiona Bruce is replaced as host of BBC Question Time
- 9. An agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol is reached
- 10. A confidence vote is held in Rishi Sunak by Conservative MPs after disastrous local election results, but he wins it comfortably