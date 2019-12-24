My musical tastes are, shall we say, not to everyone's. I like pop, pure and simple. I like misery ballads. I also like electro-pop. You'll find lots of examples here in my list of ten favourite songs of 2019. Ridicule all you like. #wateroffaducksback

Anyway, here goes...

1. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi





2. Not in My Name by Collingwood

3. Please Don't Fuck up my World by Sparks

4. The Last Time by The Script

5. When do I get to Sing My Way by Redd Kross

6. Fading Like the Stars by James Arthur

7. Don't Look Back in Anger by Alistair Griffin

8. If You Don't Love Yourself by The Script

9. Freaks by Jordan Clarke

10. These Wings by Claire Richards