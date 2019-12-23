This is a list of 250 Tweeters I have most enjoyed during 2019. This is the sixth year I have compiled this list. I follow about 3600 people on Twitter.

Anyway, these are the ones who have entertained, informed, educated, annoyed and, most of all, made me laugh most this year. It’s not meant to be a list of best Twitter feeds on the internet – it’s just the ones I particularly enjoy or take notice of.

If I follow you but you’re not on the list, don’t feel bad. There’s always next year! The fact that I follow you in the first place means I find you interesting!

But let's start off with my...

TOP TEN TWEETERS OF 2019

(-) @ChrisMasonBBC - Political Correspondent, BBC News (-) @BethRigby - Political Editor, Sky News (-) @JessPhillips - Labour MP (NEW) @GylesB1 - Gyles Brandreth (NEW) @AdamBoultonSky - Sky News presenter (NEW) @Lewis_Goodall - BBC Newsnight policy editor (-) @JaneGarvey1 - Presenter, Woman's Hour, Radio 4 (NEW) @Jim Waterson, Media Editor, The Guardian (NEW) @Grant Tucker, Media & Entertainment Editor, Sunday Times (-) @@Jacqui_Smith1 - Co-presenter, For the Many podcast

So, in no particular order, here's my list of 250 top tweeters of 2019…

POLITICAL REPORTERS (27)

@GeorgeWParker - Political Editor, FT

@GabrielPogrund - Political Correspondent, Sunday Times (NEW)

@SebastianEPayne - Whitehall Editor, FT (NEW)

@PickardJE – Jim Pickard, FT political journalist

@AsaBenn – Brexit Commissioning Editor, The Telegraph

@ShippersUnbound – Political Editor, Sunday Times

@StefanieBolzen - London Correspondent, Die Welt (NEW)

@DavidWooding – Political Editor, Sun on Sunday

@Steven_Swinford - Deputy Political Editor, The Times

@PMDFoster – Europe Correspondent, The Telegraph

@ChristopherHope – Chief Political Correspondent

@Laura_K_Hughes - Political Correspondent, Financial Times

@CamillaTominey - Associate Editor, Daily Telegraph

@JenWilliamsMEN - Jennifer Williams, Pol Ed, Manchester Evening News

@JayMitchinson - Editor, Yorkshire Post (NEW)

@TNewtondunn – Political Editor, The Sun

@KateAndrs - Kate Andrews, Economics Editor, The Spectator (NEW)

@_KateDevlin - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times

@MattChorley – Editor, Times Red Box

@JessicaElgot - Political Correspondent, The Guardian

@MrHarryCole – Political Correspondent, Mail on Sunday

@Matt_Dathan - Political Correspondent, The Sun

@KatyBalls - Deputy Political Editor, The Spectator

@FraserNelson - Editor, The Spectator

@MichaelLCrick – Political journalists

@ElliottTimes - Francis Elliott, Political Editor, The Times (NEW)

@JGForsyth - Political Editor, The Spectator

POLITICAL COLUMNISTS & PUNDITS (14)

@MrTCHarris – Former Labour MP, Telegraph columnist

@IainMartin1 – Times columnist & Editor, ReactionLife

@CitySamuel - Juliet Samuel, Columnist, Telegraph

@DAaronovitch – Columnist – The Times

@LiamHalligan – Columnist, The Telegraph

@ZoesqWilliams – Columnist, the Guardian

@WestminsterWag - Sarah Vine, Mail Columnist

@AllisonPearson - Telegraph Columnist

@IsabelHardman - Assistant Editor, The Spectator

@AfuaHirsch - Author & broadcaster

@NinaDSchick - Euro commentator

@JohnRentoul – Columnist, Independent on Sunday

@Y_Alibhai – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, The ‘I’ Newspaper

@JonLis1 - Deputy Dircector, British Influence

NON POLITICAL JOURNALISTS (6)

@GrantTucker – Media & Entertainment editor, Sunday Times

@MatthewSyed – Times Journalist

@KateBevan - Editor, Which Computing?

@Shashj - Shashank Joshi, Defence Editor, The Economist

@JimWaterson – Media Editor, The Guardian

@EleanorMills - Editorial Director, Sunday Times

TV JOURNALISTS (28)

@RobBurl – Rob Burley, Editor, BBC political programmes

@AFNeil – BBC presenter

@BenShephard (NEW)

@KateGarraway (NEW)

@BBCKatyaadler - Katya Adler, BBC Europe Editor

@MaxFosterCNN - CNN presenter

@HVaughanJones - Hannah Vaughan-Jones, TV presenter

@GillPenlington - Editor, The Kay Burley Show

@PiersMorgan – Presenter, GMB

@BethRigby – Deputy Political Editor, Sky News

@PaulBrandITV - Political Correspondent, ITV News

@Susannareid100 – Presenter, GMB

@Lewis_Goodall - BBC Newsnight Policy Editor

@SamCoatesSky - Deputy Political Editor, Sky News

@AdamBoultonSky – Sky News presenter

@FaisalIslam – Economics Editor, BBC News

@DMcCaffreySKY – EuroNews

@AlStewITN – Presenter, ITN

@AmolRajan – Media Editor, BBC

@Maitlis – Emily Maitlis, Presenter, Newsnight

@TConnelly - RTE Brussels Editor (NEW)

@SkyNewsNiall – Niall Paterson, Sky News

@HattMarris84 – My ex producer on LBC, Producer, Newsnight

@BBCLauraK – BBC Political Editor

@EmmaBarnett – Radio & TV presenter

@StormHuntley - Storm Huntley, Jeremy Vine Show

@KateEMcCann - Political Correspondent, Sky News

@Peston - Robert Peston

ONLINE JOURNALISTS (16)

@DanBloom1 – Online Political Editor, The Mirror

@StephenKB – Stephen Bush, Political Editor, New Statesman

@PaulWaugh – Editor, Huffington Post UK

@Ella_M_Whelan - Spiked Online (NEW)

@FleetStreetFox – Susie Boniface

@GuidoFawkes – Editor in Chief, Guido Fawkes blog

@Dizzy_Thinks – Phil Hendren

@OmmaSalma - Salma Shah, Conservative Commentator (NEW)

@MarkDiStef – Media & Politics reporter, Buzzfeed

@Jack_Blanchard – Editor, Politico London Playbook

@Jess Brammar – Huffington Post

@TomMctague - Political Correspondent, The Atlantic

@AlexWickham - Huffington Post

@DarrenGrimes_ – IEA

@Isaby – Jonathan Isaby, Brexit Central

@TomHfH - Tom Harwood, Guido Fawkes

RIGHT OF CENTRE POLITICS (31)

@JamesCleverly – Conservative MP

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg – Conservative MP

@JohnnyMercer - Conservative MP

@Zehra_Zaidi - Political campaigner (NEW)

@JAGlancy - James Glancy, Brexit Party MEP (NEW)

@Fox_Claire - Claire Fox, Brexit Party MEP (NEW)

@AndrewBowieWAK - Conservative MP )NEW)

@BrexitAlex - Alexandra Phillips, Brexit Party MEP (NEW)

@Belindadalucy - Brexit Party MEP (NEW)

@ToryMPWife - Wife of a Tory MP (NEW)

@AmberRuddUK - Former Conservative MP

@Anna_Soubry – Former MP

@Lance Forman – Independent MEP

@MichaelGove – Conservative MP

@HowardDLeigh - Lord Leigh, Conservative Peer (NEW)

@Suzanne Evans1 – Spokeswoman, Leave Means Leave

@LordAshcroft – Businessman & philanthropist

@Andrew_Kennedy – Conservative Party Agent in Kent

@NadineDorriesMP – Conservative MP

@Edwina_Currie – Former Conservative MP

@ThereseCoffey – Conservative MP

@ElliotColburn - Conservative MP (NEW)

@Tracey_Crouch – Conservative MP

@BenHabib6 - Brexit Party MEP (NEW)

@NSoames – Former Conservative MP

@RuthDavidsonMSP – Former Leader, Scottish Conservatives

@NickdeBois – Former Conservative MP

@ShankerASingham - Shanker Singham, Competere

LEFT OF CENTRE POLITICS (17)

@Sarah_Hayward – Former Labour Leader, Camden Council

@DavidMills73 – Media Director, Tony Blair's Office

@MattZarb – Former Head of Press for Jeremy Corbyn

@DaveWardGS - General Secretary, Communication Workers Union

@JReynoldsMP – Labour MP

@Polly Mackenzie - Director, Demos

@JessPhillips – Labour MP

@ZackPolanski - Green Party politician (NEW)

@AdamLangleben - Labour politician (NEW)

@HulbertMathew - LibDem activist (NEW)

@WilliamClouston - Leader of the SDP (NEW)

@DrRosena - Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP (NEW)

@SebDance - Labour MEP (NEW)

@CampbellClaret – Alastair Campbell

@AyeshaHazarika – Political commentator & Comedian

@Jacqui_Smith1 – Former Labour Home Secretary

@LaylaMoran - LibDem MP (NEW)

PUBLIC RELATIONS & LOBBYING (8)

@PaulwrBlanchard – PR consultant & Presenter, Media Masters podcast

@AdamLake – Public Affairs Specialist

@CraigOliver100 – Former No 10 Head of Comms

@JamesWharton – Author of OUT IN THE ARMY

@MarkFoxNews – Mark Fox, BSA

@StraightTie - Jo Tanner, InHouse PR

@Jimmy m - Jimmy McLoughlin, Former No 10 SPAD

@Reporterboy – Giles Dilnot

HISTORIANS/ACADEMICS (8)

@AnandMenon1 - UK in a Changing Europe (NEW)

@Usherwood - Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics (NEW)

@WMaryBeard – Classics academic & author

@BrianKlaas - Political academic (NEW)

@RichardEvans 36 - Historian, Professor Sir Richard Evans (NEW)

@ColinRTalbot - Political Academic (NEW)

@GoodwinMJ - Matthew Goodwin (NEW)

@Roger_Scully - Roger Awan-Scully, University of Cardiff (NEW)

LBC RADIO (36)



@HenryRiley1 - My LBC producer

@SandraGlab - My LBC producer

@ShelaghFogarty – LBC presenter

@Tomswarbrick1 - LBC presenter

@SteveAllenShow - LBC presenter

@OllyBarratt - LBC Political correspondent (NEW)

@James Gooderson - LBC News presenter (NEW)

@MartinStanford - LBC News presenter (NEW)

@TheoUsherwood – Political Editor, LBC

@EleanorWalshy – LBC producer

@MrJamesOB- James O'Brien (NEW)

@NickFerrariLBC - Nick Ferrari (NEW)

@EddieMair - Eddie Mair (NEW)

@Sherls – Online editor, LBC

@ChrisGolds – LBC News presenter

@SimonMarksFSN – Head of Feature Story News, Washington

@JamesRea – Director of Broadcasting, Global Radio

@AlexCadier - LBC producer

@BailsBails - Andrew Bailey, Managing Editor, LBC Digital (NEW)

@TomCheal - LBC Managing Editor (NEW)

@ChrisChatsStuff - Chris Humpris, LBC producer (Tom Swarbrock)

@MatthewStadlen - LBC presenter

@Vicky_Gardiner - LBC producer (Eddie Mair)

@AvaSantina - LBC producer (James O'Brien) NEW

@MitchellCMM - LBC producer (Nigel Farage) (NEW)

@OliSlyLBC - LBC Deputy Managing Editor (NEW)

@DarrenAdam - LBC presenter (NEW)

@Nigel_Farage - LBC presenter (NEW)

@MaajidNawaz@ - LBC presenter (NEW)

@NIAbbot - Nick Abbot, LBC presenter (NEW)

@DiamondJimbo - Jim Diamond, LBC News (NEW)

@AndrewCastle63 - LBC presenter (NEW)

@DaveWarrenLBC - LBC producer, (Nick Ferrari) (NEW)

@SamMasonJones - LBC producer, (Nick Ferrari) (NEW)

@AlexBarnett77 - LBC producer (Weekends) (NEW)

@AzizLisa - Lisa Aziz, LBC News Bereakfast presenter (NEW)

RADIO INDUSTRY (27)

@TobyTarrant – Radio X presenter

@Pipskin – Pippa Taylor, Radio X producer, the Chris Moyles show

@RevRichardColes - Radio presenter (NEW)

@StephenNolan – 5 Live presenter

@RadioRiley - Phil Riley, radio guru (NEW)

@JaneGarvey1 – Presenter, Woman’s Hour, Radio 4

@JuliaHB1 – Presenter, talkRadio

@FiFiGlover – Listening Project, Radio 4

@RobinLustig – Former Presenter, The World Tonight, Radio 4

@StanCollymore – Radio host

@TheJeremyVine – Presenter, Radio 2

@NewsChambers – Richard Chambers, Virgin Media, Dublin

@NickyAACampbell – 5 Live presenter

@RachelBurden - 5 Live presenter

@Tweeter_Anita – Presenter, Any Answers, Radio 4

@DuncanBarkes – Late show presenter, BBC London

@DavidLloydRadio – Radio guru

@PaulEaston – Radio consultant

@IainLee – Radio presenter, talkRadio

@JamesCridland – Radio commentator

@Matt – Matt Deegan, Radio guru

@JakubSzweda - My former producer at LBC, now at Sky

@SophiemSnelling - My former producer at LBC

@B1Lou – Louise Birt, Managing Editor, BBC Radio Essex

@EdwardAdoo – BBC Radio presenter

@ChrisMasonBBC – Political Reporter, BBC

@IanCollinsUK – Radio Kent presenter



SPORT (10)

@HenryWinter – Football journalist, The Times

@ClareBalding – BBC & BT Sport presenter

@JimmyBullard – Ex footballer

@BoringMilner – Spoof James Milner account

@Trevor8Sinclair – Ex West Ham winger

@ArchieRT1 – Archie Rhind-Tutt, German football journalist

@MyWHUFC – Nigel Kahn, West Ham fan

@WestHamFootball – Sean Whetstone, West Ham fan

@SamInkersoleTM – Football journalist, The Mirror

@_DeclanRice - West Ham footballer

COMEDY (10)

@TFLN – Texts from last night

@_YouHadOneJob1 – Comedy account poking fun at people who fail at the one job they had to do

@AwkwardGrindr – Cringeworthy moments from Grindr

@2010LeeHurst – Comedian

@GeoffNorcott – Comedian

@Maomentum_ – Momentum parody

@KonstantinKisin - Comedian

@MattForde - Comedian & podcaster

@ACWailing - Parody of Professor A C Grayling

@Andrewdoyle_com - Andrew Doyle (NEW)

MISCELLANEOUS (14)