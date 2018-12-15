You're going to think this is my job application to be a presenter on Smooth FM, but my favourite songs of 2018 are a bit middle of the road. Indeed, three are from The Greatest Showman, which surely has to be the musical soundtrack of the decade. I must admit to downloading less music this year than ever before. What I have spent a lot of time doing is finding cover versions and remixes of my favourite songs this year, which gives me an idea for another 'listicle' over Christmas!

Anyway, here goes...

1. This is Me by Keala Settle (from 'The Greatest Showman)

2. Make Your Own Kind of Music by Paloma Faith

3. What Part of My Body Hurts the Most by Paul Fowler and Susan Sexton

4. You're Not Alone by Astraea

5. A Million Dreams by P!nk

6. Miss You Nights by Cliff Richard with the Royal Pilharmonic

7. Only You by Alistair Griffin

8. My Love My Life by Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried & Lily James

9. Fernando by Cher

10. Butterfly by Alistair Griffin

11. Hurricanes by Dido

12. Beneath You're Beautiful by Dalton Harris & Emilie Sande