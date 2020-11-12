Today is publication day for my new book THE PRIME MINISTERS 1721-2020 - THREE HUNDRED YEARS OF POLITICAL LEADERSHIP. It was lovely to get an invite to mark the occasion to go on the TODAY PROGRAMME to talk about what makes a great Prime Minister. This isn't in the book, but I've tried to rank the 55 Prime Ministers, but it's almost impossible to compare an 18th PM with a 21st century Premier. But I've tried. I got the authors of the 55 essays to give marks to their own PM in sixty different categories. I then got together a group of five of the authors to try to make sense of it all, but in the end I'll take full responsibility for what appears below.

No one will ever agree on how to rank the PMs, and many of you will take issue with this list. Good. That's what debate is all about. I'm not going to write a long essay here justifying the list. All I hope is that it might provoke a little debate among potential readers of the book.

1 Winston Churchill

2 William Gladstone

3 William Pitt the Younger

4 Margaret Thatcher

5 Clement Attlee

6 David Lloyd George

7 H H Asquith

8 Benjamin Disraeli

9 Marquess of Salisbury

10 Sir Robert Walpole

11 Stanley Baldwin

12 Sir Robert Peel

13 Earl Grey

14 Tony Blair

15 Harold Wilson

16 Earl of Derby

17 Viscount Palmerston

18 Lord John Russell

19 Henry Pelham

20 Earl of Liverpool

21 Harold Macmillan

22 Duke of Newcastle

23 Sir Henry Campbell Bannerman

24 Viscount Melbourne

25 William Pitt the Elder

26 Henry Addington

27 Marquess of Rockingham

28 John Major

29 David Cameron

30 Ramsay MacDonald

31 Arthur Balfour

32 Gordon Brown

33 Duke of Wellington

34 James Callaghan

35 Edward Heath

36 George Grenville

37 Spencer Perceval

38 Duke of Grafton

39 Earl of Aberdeen

40 Lord North

41 Earl of Shelburne

42 Earl of Bute

43 Duke of Portland

44 Lord Grenville

45 Boris Johnson

46 Earl of Rosebery

47 Neville Chamberlain

48 Alec Douglas-Home

49 Andrew Bonar Law

50 Theresa May

51 Anthony Eden

52 Earl of Wilmington

53 Duke of Devonshire

54 George Canning

55 Viscount Goderich