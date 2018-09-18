Ten days ago I was challenged on Facebook by Jonathan Isaby to think of ten books I’ve enjoyed reading and to post the covers - one every day for ten days, and each day challenge someone else to do so. There was no need to review the book or say why I had enjoyed it. This is not necessarily my top ten books of all time, although some would no doubt feature in such a list. Someone then suggested compiling the covers on a blogpost, so here we go. Don’t judge me!

Oh, and while you’re about it, do me a favour and download my new podcast, ‘Iain Dale’s Book Club’ on iTunes or Google podcasts…