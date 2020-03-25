The Fog by James Herbert

This book taught me more about sex than any other. It's a horror story about a fog which causes people to do, well, some "interesting" things. I'll never forget the gym scene!

Power Trip by Damian McBride

In the top 5 of the 600 books I published over the years. A very human story of hubris and fall from grace, in which I play a walk on part. Brilliantly written.



In the Arena by Richard Nixon

Nixon is a very underrated writer. I've read all his books but this is the pick. It is a brilliant summation of what it's like being a politician and why people go into politics.

The Holiday Home by Fern Britton

Fern is a brilliant story teller. All her novels are set in Cornwall. This one is about sibling rivalry.

Left Foot Forward by Gary Nelson

One of the bestr football books you'll ever read. Forget the riches of the Premier League. Gary Nelson knew he'd never get there. But he chronicles the life of a lower league footballer brilliantly.

What I Saw at the Revolution by Peggy Noonan

Noonan was Ronald Reagan's chief speechwriter. It was she who wrote some of his most famous words. A superb memoir which really paints a picture of what it was like to be part of the Reagan White House.

Breaking the Code by Gyles Brandreth

This remains on of my top ten books of all time and is one of the best contemporary political diaries. It's the best account of the Major government years on the market.

What Have I Done by Amanda Prowse

A moving tale of how a woman reacts to domestic violence. I had a hand in "discovering" Amanda and to see her success has made me very proud. A real tear jerker of a book.

In My Life by Alan Johnson

Brilliant music memoir by the former Labour Home Secretary. I didn't expect to like this book but it is superbly written and very evocative of the period covered.

Unbelieveable by Katy Tur

The NBC journalist recounts her experiences following Donald Trump in the 2016 election campaign. The title says it all.