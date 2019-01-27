British Council film on the 1945 General Election
Documentary on the 1945 General Election
News from the start of the 1945 election campaign
Liberal Party Leader Sir Archibald Sinclair speaks to Pathe News
Winston Churchill speaks to Pathe News
Clement Attlee speaks to Pathe News
Communist Party leader Harry Pollitt speaks to Pathe News
Sir Archibald Sinclair Speech
Attlee Speech to Movietone
Pathe News on Armed Service Voters
Churchill's Gestapo Speech
Churchill's Campaign
Labour landslide
Result of Election announced at midnight July 26 1945
Professor Vernon Bogdanor Lecture on the 1945 General Election
BBC4 Documentary on the 1945-51 Attlee Government
Other pages in the General Election Videos Series