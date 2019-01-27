British Council film on the 1945 General Election

Documentary on the 1945 General Election

News from the start of the 1945 election campaign

Liberal Party Leader Sir Archibald Sinclair speaks to Pathe News

Winston Churchill speaks to Pathe News

Clement Attlee speaks to Pathe News

Communist Party leader Harry Pollitt speaks to Pathe News

Sir Archibald Sinclair Speech

Attlee Speech to Movietone

Pathe News on Armed Service Voters

Churchill's Gestapo Speech
Churchill's Campaign

Labour landslide

Result of Election announced at midnight July 26 1945

Professor Vernon Bogdanor Lecture on the 1945 General Election

BBC4 Documentary on the 1945-51 Attlee Government

Other pages in the General Election Videos Series

The 1931 General Election

 