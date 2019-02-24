Hey @BBCSounds why is one of your podcasters celebrating a violent racist attack on me? I DO NOT WANT HER SACKED. I…
https://t.co/BqUoygc1Mf
The 1966 General Election Campaign Video Collection
https://t.co/xSyVXH6Nzw
https://t.co/ag5ft7EFWu
JUST DROPPED: The new episode of the @forthemanypod is ready for your delectation - @CarolineFlintMP joins…
https://t.co/QyoDvPcXAi
Iain Dale
Blog
Videos
About
Contact
The 1966 General Election Campaign Video Collection
24 Feb 2019 at 20:45
Edward Heath
Harold Wilson
Jo Grimond
Political Resource
General Election Video Collection
Ted Heath campaigning
Jo Grimond campaigning
The election in Stockport
Hecklers
Heckling documentary
Election night in Hull
Pathe Election Night
BBC Election Night Coverage
You may also like...
The 1970 General Election Video Collection
24 Feb
The 1910 General Elections Video Collection
24 Feb
The 1945 General Election Campaign Video Collection
27 Jan
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Search