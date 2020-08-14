In July a photographer called Richard Davenport emailed me asking if I would take part in a phot feature he was planning. Given the Edinburgh Fringe had been cancelled, he decided to take pictures of people who had been intending to perform in Edinburgh, but couldn't. And he wanted them in unusual settings. The aim was to highlight how important the arts are, and what people are missing out on.

You can find his other photos in the series on Twitter or Instagram @_otherrichard or on his website.

Here's the result from the photoshoot with me!