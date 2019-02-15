People don't usually put the words 'nice' and 'politician' in the same sentence. They should because many politicians are indeed very nice people. Just like in the wider population, there is a fair share of nasty ones too, but in my experience most politicians are much more normal and nice than they are ever given credit for.

I don't know all 650 MPs so I cannot pretend that the 25 MPs listed here really are the actual nicest MPs in the Commons - but in my experience these all have one thing in common - they are liked across party boundaries. Some of them have political enemies in their own parties but even their enemies would concede their 'niceness'.

The fact that an MP isn't on this list doesn't mean they are nasty. I also haven't included many of my closest political friends, but let's just for once celebrate these MPs for doing their jobs and remaining human beings. It's not always easy in the pressure cooker of party politics, especially at the moment.

I'm not going to give an analysis of my choices. I'll leave them to speak for themselves. So, in no particular order...

Tracey Brabin (Labour, Batley & Spen)

Layla Moran (LibDem, Oxford West & Abingdon)

Stephen Doughty (Lab, Cardiff North & Penarth)

Dominic Grieve (Con, Beaconsfield)

Liz Kendall (Lab, Leicester West)

Margot James (Con, Stourbridge)

Caroline Flint (Lab, Don Valley)

Stephen Gethins (SNP, North East Fife)

Tracey Crouch (Con, Chatham & Aylesford)

Greg Clark (Con, Tunbridge Wells)

Jess Phillips (Lab, Birmingham Yardley)

Keith Simpson (Con, Broadland)

Robert Halfon (Con, Harlow)

David Lidington (Con, Aylesbury)

Wes Streeting (Lab, Ilford North)

James Brokenshire (Con, Old Bexley & Sidcup)

Alistair Burt (Con, North East Bedfordshire)

Alison McGovern (Lab, Wirrall South)

Nicky Morgan (Con, Loughborough)

Tom Tugendhat (Con, Tonbridge Malling)

Jonathan Reynolds (Lab, Stalybridge & Hyde)

Hilary Benn (Lab, Leeds Central)

John Glen (Con, Salisbury)

Harriett Baldwin (Con, West Worcestershire)

Anneliese Dodds (Lab, Oxford East)



