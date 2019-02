10. Being Jacob Rees-Mogg's nanny

9. Preparing Caroline Nokes for a Select Committee appearance

8. Being Diane Abbott's calculator

7. Being Boris Johnson's diary secretary

6. Being Tom Brake's charisma injector

5. Being John Prescott's speechwriter

4. Being Tim Farron's LGBT advisor

3. Being Gordon Brown's mobile phone

2. Being Dominic Grieve's constituency chairman

1. Being the applier of Keir Starmer's brylcream