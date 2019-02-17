



I've looked into my crystal ball and come up with ten questions for the end of year pub quiz...

1. Which title did Theresa May take when she entered the House of Lords?

2. Why was the publication of David Cameron's memoirs postponed?

3. How much did the bailout of Italy cost?

4. How many 'Gillets Jaunes' were killed during the storming of the Elysee?

5. On what date did Jeremy Hunt become prime minister?

6. Why was the launch of the iPhone 11 abandoned in September?

7. Why did Iain Dale get fired from LBC?

8. On what date did Jeremy Corbyn resign as leader of the Labour Party?

9. What were the voting figures in Congress authorising the invasion of Venezuela?

10. By what margin did Leave win the People's Vote? Was it 10%, 20% or 30%?