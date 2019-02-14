Liam Fox
A world without America would be a far better place.
Emily Thornberry
I totally agree that Donald Trump has proved to be an excellent President.
Ann Widdecombe
It's a bit overdone, that religion malarkey, isn't it?
Nadine Dorries
Thirty two weeks? No problem, just hand me the coathanger.
Tommy Robinson
Is this the way to Mecca?
John Redwood
We want spending increases. When do we want them? Now!
Vince Cable
Twickenham's a right ****hole, isn't it?
Sir Keir Starmer
I so hate my hair.
Jacob Rees-Mogg
The benefits of EU membership have been severely underestimated
Leanne Wood
Sod Wales, what's happening in God's own country, England?
Nigel Farage
A mineral water please.
Jeremy Corbyn
I'm unreservedly in favour of a People's Vote
Theresa May
Everything. Has. Changed.
Jess Phillips
I say old chap, would you mind awfully if I commented on something. Terribly kind of you.
Nicola Sturgeon
Get me a part in Outlander and I'll can the referendum
Jean-Claude Juncker
Whatever you like, Theresa.
Tim Farron
Yes, please sign me up for that Attitude subscription
Anna Soubry
I've said it once, and I'll say it again, Jacob makes a very good point
Arlene Foster
I like the backstop so much, let's have two of them
Donald Trump
Tear down that wall