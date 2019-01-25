10. Andrew Bridgen undergoes transgender therapy.

9. Sky News announces new political editor: It's Paul Mason

8. Kirk from Coronation Street to advise Andy Burnham on the Northern Powerhouse

7. Jess Phillips eats four Weetabix

6. Jeremy Paxman apologises to Michael Howard

5. Clegg announces on Facebook it was 130 really, not 30

4. Andrew Adonis announces: "I was wrong on Brexit. Let's just get the hell out"

3. LibDem Candidate admits: 'We Can't Win Here'

2. Diane Abbott to take over as new host of BBC Question Time

1. Theresa May admits: The game is up