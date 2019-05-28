The candidates for the Conservative Party leadership will each go head-to-head with LBC’s Iain Dale and the station’s listeners in a series of one-hour programmes next month.

In the race to be Prime Minister, the candidates will be live during Iain Dale in the Evening, starting with Rory Stewart, the Secretary of State for International Development and the MP for Penrith and The Border, on Monday 10th June.

Monday 10th June: Rory Stewart, International Development Secretary & MP for Penrith & the Borders (8-9pm)

Tuesday 11th June: Andrea Leadsom, former Leader of the House of Commons and MP for South Northamptonshire. (8pm-9pm)

Tuesday 11th June: Esther McVey, Former Work & Pensions Secretary & MP for Tatton (9pm-10pm).

Wednesday 12th June: Sajid Javid, Home Secretary and MP for Bromsgrove (8pm-9pm).

Wednesday 12th June: James Cleverly, Brexit Minister and MP for Braintree (9-10pm)

Wednesday 13th June: Kit Malthouse, Housing Minister and MP for North West Hampshire (9-10pm)

Monday 17th June: Dominic Raab, Former Brexit Secretary and MP for Esher & Walton (8-9pm)

Tuesday 18th June: Matt Hancock, Health Secretary and MP for West Suffolk (9-10pm)

Wednesday 19th June: Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary and MP for South West Surrey (8-9pm)

Wednesday 19th June: Michael Gove, Environment Secretary and MP for Surrey Heath (9-10pm)

This is going to be a unique series of interviews/phone-ins with all the candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party. One of them will become Prime Minister and this long form interview format will put each of the candidates to the test. Each candidate will face half an hour of questions from me, then half an hour of questions from our listeners. All the interviews will be streamed live on our website and social media pages.”

