Thanks to Olly McGrath at LBC for putting together this 40 minute long video of my most memorable interviews and calls of 2013
- LibDem MEP Lucy Porritt doesn't seem to know anything about the subject of the interview. (October)
- Emily Thornberry incurs my wrath for her attitude to a second referendum. (May)
- I show Tony Blair a pic of Nigel Farage being milkshaked. (May)
- James in Merthyr Tydfil has a right old go at Labour's Barry Gardiner. (December)
- Caller Hakim defends the stoning of gays and persecution of gays in Brunei. (April)
- Election Night: The exit poll (December)
- Former Labour MP Mike Gapes accuses Nigel Farage of being funded by "dubious sources" and then fails to back it up. (November)
- Shaun in Consett becomes my favourite caller of the year for his attack on the Tories! Yup, really. (November)
- Finnish MEP and European Parliament Vice President Heidi Hautula comes on LBC to be interviewed about Boris Johnson's letter to Jean Claude-Juncker and then tells me she hasn't read it. Oh dear. (October)
- Dr Kehinde Andrews doesn't think it's possible for BAME people to be Tories. (March)
- Iain takes Extinction Rebellion's Dr Rupert Read to task for using a taxi. (July)
- Jonathan Ashworth's mea culpa about his leaked phone call. (December)
More next year!