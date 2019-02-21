I discovered this on my old blog recently, which someone had tagged me to do, so I thought I'd bring it up to date. Hate is such an extreme emotion, but sometimes you just have to let it all out. Here goes...

1 - Most hated food.

Avocado or prawns. Foods of the devil.

2 - Most hated person.

It's a toss up between Russell Brand and Bono. Both equally up themselves.

3 - Most hated job.

Mucking out my Dad's pigs for 10p an hour as my Saturday job in the mid 1970s.

4 - Most hated city.

Brussels.

5 - Most hated band/song.

U2. All their songs.

6 - Most hated website.

Daily Mirror. Full of pop up as which make reading any article impossible.

7 - Most hated TV programme.

Casualty and Call the effing Midwife, which I am forced to sit through every Saturday and Sunday night.

9 - Most hated British politician.

Gerry Adams. He is British, after all, not that he'd like to acknowledge it.

10 - Most hated artist.

Any modern artist. I'll say Tracey Emin purely because she's the only one I can name.

11 - Most hated book.

Das Kapital. It's done more damage to the world than any other. Including Mein Kampf.

12 - Most hated shop.

Harrods. Because of who used to own it. I suppose I should get over it.

13 - Most hated organisation.

I'm not even sure you can 'hate' an organisation, although of course we're all supposed to 'love' the NHS. I'll choose the European Commission.

14 - Most hated historical event.

Fall of Margaret Thatcher.

15 - Most hated sport.

Horse Racing and synchronised swimming, if you can call it a sport. Oh, and Boxing. I'd ban it.

16 - Most hated technology.

Apple Macs. Can't be doing with them. Mind you, used to resultely defend the Blackberry against the iPhone. Ahem.

17 - Most hated annual event.

One of the big four winning the Premier League.

18 - Most hated daily task.

Remembering to take my diabetes medications at the right time.

19 - Most hated comedian.

Jimmy Carr. Just because he isn't funny.