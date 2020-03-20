- Watch 120 episodes of MADAM SECRETARY on Amazon Prime. It's like West Wing and with a Secretary of State who saves the world in every episode. Great feelgood telly
- Download every song ever made by MANGO GROOVE and play them on a loop
- Watch all five series of OUTLANDER. It'll teach that however hard your life is at the moment, be grateful you weren't alive in Scotland in 1743
- Bask in the love of your dog(s), cat(s) or pet anaconder.
- Listen to the entire back catalogue of 150 editions of the FOR THE MANY PODCAST. You know it makes sense.
- Start compiling a 'shitlist' of companies you intend to boycott after it's all over for the way they've treated their staff/customers/you.
- Start reading Robert Caro's four volume biography of Lyndon Johnson. Given a fair wind, you might finish them in time for Christmas.
- Only watch the TV News once a day. While listening to LBC 24/7. Natch.
- Avoid watching travel programmes. It'll only make you wistful for the trips that never were.
- Spend the day cutting up tabloid newspapers into squares. It's better than Izal Medicated.