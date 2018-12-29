New Year is always a time to reflect on what's happened over the previous twelve months - the good and the bad. Friends you've made, loved ones you have lost.

Lots of good things happened to me in 2018, but I am not going to pretend it was one of the best years of my life. It's been a year of almost constant work, with very little time left over for anything else. I may be a workaholic, and I know I'm perceived in that way, but you know what they say about all work and no play. That is something I'd like to change next year. Learning to say 'no' is something I haven't yet quite perfected. I need to do it more.