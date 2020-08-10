By rights, I should be at the beginning of a run of ten shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. But it was cancelled this year, for obvious reasons. So I'm taking part in the digital fringe, with three of my ALL TALK shows on Zoom. They will take place at 1pm each Wednesday for the rest of August.



This Wednesday I'll interview David Davis, next week it's the turn of Alastair Campbell and on Wednesday 26th it's Gyles Brandreth. There will be plenty of opportunity to ask them questions.



Tickets on Zoom cost £5 and you can buy them HERE.