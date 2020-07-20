This evening I hosted another phone-in asking people to comment on British Airways' treatment of its workers by sending them so-called 'Fire & Rehire' letters and emails. It's a terrible way to treat loyal workers who have given their lives to the airline.

Click on the audio file above to listen to a two minute monologue which I did at the end of the hour urging British Airways to think again and treat its staff as human beings, because if they don't they risk losing a lot of customers.