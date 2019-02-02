1951 - Labour


 

1955 - Attlee talks to Hugh Cudlipp
1955 - Labour (Part 1 & 2)

1959 - Labour election broadcasts (September 1959)

1964 - Labour Party Election Broadcasts (October 1964)

Labour (March 1970)

 

1974 - February Election Broadcast

24 June 1981

1987

1987 - Kinnock the Movie

1987- 6 May 1987

1990 - 14 March

1992 General Election

1995 - September

1996 - 14 November

1997

1997 - Molly Dineen film on Tony Blair (24 April 1997)

2005 General Election

2005

2006

2010 Election broadcast

7 May 2014

5 March 2015

2015 - Martin Freeman (30 March 2015)

28 April 2015
3 May 2015

2015 - 30 September 2015

2017