19 May 1955 with John Arlott, Frank B
Conservative - 1979 Crisis, What Crisis?
SDP 1986 - John Cleese on PR
Labour 1987 'Kinnock - The Movie'
Green Party - 1989 European Elections
Conservative 1992 'Labour's Tax Bombshell'.
Natural Law Party (1994 European Elections)
1996 Conservative Party, 'New Labour, New Danger'
Labour 1997 - Molly Dineen film on Tony Blair
Green Party 2015 - Party Political Harmony
Green Party 2016 - Five Year Old Politicians