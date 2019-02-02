This is one of ten video collections of party politcal broadcasts since 1951. The full collection includes separate pages of Conservative, Labour, Liberal/SDP/LibDem, UKIP, Green, Minor Party, Vintage and Spoof PPBs/PEBs. They are all listed on THIS page.
If you now on PPBs or PEBs on Youtube that I have not listed, please leave a comment or contact me via the button above.
Monty Python
Not the Nine O'Clock News (1979)
Harry Enfield - L is for Labour, L is for Lice
Channel 4 Spoof Labour PPB
Channel 4 Spoof PPB (2005)
Natural Law Party (1994, European Elections). In fact this was real, not a spoof