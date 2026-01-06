New year is a good time to start afresh, so we've got two new innovations for my LBC eveninf radio show.

We're extending Cross Question, our political panel show to four days a week, starting this week. Our first Thursday CQ will feature four LBC presenters - Tom Swarbrick, Shelagh Fogarty, leiws Goodall and Rachel Johnson. In future the Thursday edition will often have a theme to it.

In addtion we're now going to stream live in vision, the whole three hour show - not just Cross Question.

You can watch on GlobalPlayer, the LBC App, the LBC Youtube Channel and the LBC TikTok.

So this means, if you choose to watch on Youtube, and you have a Smart TV, you can watch on that.