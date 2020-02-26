Ten Sayings That Really Annoy Me
- Iain, please add me to your LinkedIn Network No, because I don't know you
- Iain, you're better than that I'm really not
- And joining Iain Dale are Grace Blakeley and Nihal Arthanayake Go figure
- So... Why does everyone start their answer with 'so'. yes, I'm looking at you, Ash Sarkar
- And now on Today, it's time for the puzzle. No one likes it. No one cares.
- And now on Radio 4 it's time for Thought for the Day. See above. it. Is. Not. News.
- I make absolutely no apology for... You probably should, though.
- I'm not racist but... You probably are, actually.
- Great Thunberg says... Do I need to explain?
- And now on Five Live, the Five Live News with Five Live's [insert name]. Yes, we tuned into Five Live. We know what we're listening to. We don't need reminding every 30 seconds.