10. You get a letter from Number Ten inviting you to accept a KCMG

9. You start reading the Court & Social page of The Times.

8. You get invited to speak at the Reform Club.

7. You eat Welsh Rarebit after dessert.

6. You believe William Rees-Mogg to have been the world's greatest columnist.

5. You regard Nicholas Soames as a dangerous radical.

4. You don't remember the last time you had lunch without a fish course.

3. Your socks go up to your knees.

2. You are a member of more than one 'club'.

1. Your name is Alan Yentob.