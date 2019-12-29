New Year is always a time to reflect on what's happened over the previous twelve months - the good and the bad. Friends you've made, loved ones you have lost.

Workwise, 2019 was a great year for me. The move to the evening slot tuirned out to be a great thing, given much of the political breaking news this year occurred in the slot. My TV work mushroomed to the point where I said no to things more often than I said yes, although I appreciate few people will believe that to be true. I've also done more writing for national newspapers than ever before. I did a 24 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe and signed two big book deals. However, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and my private life has suffered as a consequence. I've neglected long standing friendships and spent very little time at our house in Norfolk.  

So here are my 25 things to remember about 2019 (In no particular order!)...

  1. Hosting ten of the Tory leadership hustings, the first one in Birmingham being the most memorable, for obvious reasons.
  2. CNNtalk was axed by CNN in June. 
  3. Becoming a regular Friday fixture on Good Morning Britain with Jacqui Smith, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.
  4. Publishing HONOURABLE LADIES VOL 2 with Jacqui Smith in November and the BIG BOOK OF BORIS with Jakub Szweda in October. 
  5. 2020 is the first year since 1978 I haven't travelled abroad. Great Thurberg is pleased with me.
  6. Writing a long profile of Penny Mordaunt for the Sunday Times, which was published four days before Boris Johnson sacked her.
  7. Appearing on Question Time for the second time in September, and nearly walking off the set. And appearing on Any Questions three times.
  8. Becoming a regular on the Channel 5 Jeremy Vine Show and meeting lots of new people.
  9. Spending two weeks in Edinburgh at the Fringe in August and hosting 24 shows of IAIN DALE ALL TALK.
  10. Signing a book deal with HarperCollins to publish my book WHY CAN'T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG in June 2020.
  11. Signing a book deal with Hodder & Stoughton to publish my book THE PRIME MINISTERS 1721-2020 in November 2020.
  12. Hosting LBC's general election night coverage for the fourth consecutive election.
  13. Falling out of love with football, partly due to West Ham's dire form, but mainly because of VAR. It's like watching a different sport.
  14. Worrying about my eyesight, and having to have laser treatment because of my diabetes.
  15. See the For the Many podcast develop a much bigger audience and Jacqui Smith and I develop our partnership to even greater heights!
  16. Achieving record audience figures for my LBC show for four quarters in a row.
  17. Being asked to chair the judges for the Orwell Prize Exposing Britain's Social Evils Award.
  18. Developing my weekly Sunday evening newsletter which goes to 5,000 people each week.
  19. Doing the World's Big Sleepout and raising more than £34,000 for homeless charities.
  20. Interviewing Tony Blair after 9 years of trying.
  21. Failing to buy the house of our dreams in Norfolk.
  22. Hosting three In Conversation events at the Fairfield Halls with John Humphrys, Janet Street Porter and Dame Jenni Murray
  23. Not buying a car. Again. Another Greta point earned.
  24. Recording the Fortunately podcast, the Giles Fraser Confessions podcast, the Delingpod and the Politics of Sound podcast.
  25. The love of my dogs.