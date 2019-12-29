New Year is always a time to reflect on what's happened over the previous twelve months - the good and the bad. Friends you've made, loved ones you have lost.
Workwise, 2019 was a great year for me. The move to the evening slot tuirned out to be a great thing, given much of the political breaking news this year occurred in the slot. My TV work mushroomed to the point where I said no to things more often than I said yes, although I appreciate few people will believe that to be true. I've also done more writing for national newspapers than ever before. I did a 24 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe and signed two big book deals. However, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and my private life has suffered as a consequence. I've neglected long standing friendships and spent very little time at our house in Norfolk.
So here are my 25 things to remember about 2019 (In no particular order!)...
- Hosting ten of the Tory leadership hustings, the first one in Birmingham being the most memorable, for obvious reasons.
- CNNtalk was axed by CNN in June.
- Becoming a regular Friday fixture on Good Morning Britain with Jacqui Smith, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.
- Publishing HONOURABLE LADIES VOL 2 with Jacqui Smith in November and the BIG BOOK OF BORIS with Jakub Szweda in October.
- 2020 is the first year since 1978 I haven't travelled abroad. Great Thurberg is pleased with me.
- Writing a long profile of Penny Mordaunt for the Sunday Times, which was published four days before Boris Johnson sacked her.
- Appearing on Question Time for the second time in September, and nearly walking off the set. And appearing on Any Questions three times.
- Becoming a regular on the Channel 5 Jeremy Vine Show and meeting lots of new people.
- Spending two weeks in Edinburgh at the Fringe in August and hosting 24 shows of IAIN DALE ALL TALK.
- Signing a book deal with HarperCollins to publish my book WHY CAN'T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG in June 2020.
- Signing a book deal with Hodder & Stoughton to publish my book THE PRIME MINISTERS 1721-2020 in November 2020.
- Hosting LBC's general election night coverage for the fourth consecutive election.
- Falling out of love with football, partly due to West Ham's dire form, but mainly because of VAR. It's like watching a different sport.
- Worrying about my eyesight, and having to have laser treatment because of my diabetes.
- See the For the Many podcast develop a much bigger audience and Jacqui Smith and I develop our partnership to even greater heights!
- Achieving record audience figures for my LBC show for four quarters in a row.
- Being asked to chair the judges for the Orwell Prize Exposing Britain's Social Evils Award.
- Developing my weekly Sunday evening newsletter which goes to 5,000 people each week.
- Doing the World's Big Sleepout and raising more than £34,000 for homeless charities.
- Interviewing Tony Blair after 9 years of trying.
- Failing to buy the house of our dreams in Norfolk.
- Hosting three In Conversation events at the Fairfield Halls with John Humphrys, Janet Street Porter and Dame Jenni Murray
- Not buying a car. Again. Another Greta point earned.
- Recording the Fortunately podcast, the Giles Fraser Confessions podcast, the Delingpod and the Politics of Sound podcast.
- The love of my dogs.