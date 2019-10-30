Well, off we go for the first December election since 1923. A governing party has never won a winter election, so if Boris Johnson attains a majority he will have broken a political record. The last winter election was in February 1974 when Ted Heath went to the country asking 'Who Governs Britain?' We all know the answer the electorate gave to that question.

This is going to be a very different kind of election. In the ground war, the Tories may be at a disadvantage because their activists will be more reluctant to canvass in the dark than their Labour counterparts, I suspect. So broadcast and internet communications are going to be even more important than before.

I haven't seen any mention of TV debates mentioned by anyone yet. Normally the broadcasters are all over this well in advance of the election. I suspect this subject will rear its head over the next few days. I suspect the Conservatives will only agree if its Johnson v Corbyn, but of course the LibDems and the Brexit Party will bitterly complain if that happens, and things could end up in court. Again.

This election, I think, is going to be more difficult to predict than any other in my adult lifetime. We don't know how loud the Brexit Party dog is going to bark, for a start. For that reason, and the fact that I got it so wrong in 2017, I won't be repeating my seat-by-seat predictions. A lot of people have been asking on Twitter, so I thought I'd better make that clear from the start!

Also, for the avoidance of doubt, I won't be standing in the election either. That ship has well and truly sailed, but people do keep asking me!

From Monday next week, I'll be turning my three hour radio show into an election show. From 7pm we'll have an Election News Hour, rounding up all the election news of the day with interviews and reports from around the country. Cross Question will take place at 8pm on a Monday and Wednesday, with the Monday edition being themed. On Tuesday and Thursdays from 8pm-9pm I'll be doing phone-ins and interviews with senior figures from the main six parties. And at 9pm we'll host a phone-in on whatever the big election story of the day has been.

And the even better news is that Jacqui Smith and I will hopefully be recording the For the Many podcast twice a week during the election period.

I also have other things in the pipeline for the election which aren't quite confirmed yet, so watch this space!