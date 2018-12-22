I have a love-hate relationship with Twitter. It can be the most amazing communications method, and when there's a breaking news story it is totally invaluable. But it's also become a sewer, which allows people to hurl abuse and rudeness around without fear of consequence. This year I've used the 'block' and 'mute' buttons like never before. And I see it getting worse next year. If I didn't do the job I do, where it's a vital medium to use, I suspect I'd be within an inch of coming off it. In the end, however, it's up to all of us to police it. And also restrain ourselves. I'm better at that some days than others. Avoiding rising to the bait is something I have never been good at!

Each Christmas I compile a list of people whose tweets I have most enjoyed during the previous 12 months. This is the fifth year I have done this. I follow about 3000 people on Twitter, which is far too many to be honest, but I whenever I try to cull the number I end up giving up because it’s so difficult.

Anyway, these are the ones who have entertained, informed, educated, annoyed and, most of all, made me laugh most this year.

It’s not meant to be a list of best Twitter feeds on the internet – it’s just the ones I particularly enjoy.

This year I have expanded the list to 200 and I've also added 50 news feeds on Twitter which I follow.

Last year I got a bit of criticism because of the number of women included in this list. Thus year the number has increased to one third - still far too low, but it's more than the per centage of female MPs in Parliament!

If I follow you but you’re not on the list, don’t feel bad. There’s always next year! The fact that I follow you in the first place means I find you interesting!

But let's start off with my...

TOP TEN TWEETERS OF 2018

@ChrisMasonBBC - Political Correspondent, BBC News @BethRigby - Deputy Political Editor, Sky News @JessPhillips - Labour MP @Steven_Swinford - Deputy Political Editor, Daily Telegraph @SamCoatesTimes - Deputy Political Editor, The Times @OwenJBennett - Political Editor, CityAM @JaneGarvey1 - Presenter, Woman's Hour, Radio 4 @AdamLake - Public Affairs specialist @MartinRadio - LBC listener @Tracey-Crouch - Conservative MP

So, in no particular order, here's my list of 200…

PRINT JOURNALISTS (44)

@MrTCHarris – Former Labour MP, Telegraph columnist

@MatthewSyed – Times Journalist

@GeorgeWParker - Political Editor, FT (NEW)

@PickardJE – Jim Pickard, FT political journalist

@IsabelHardman - Assistant Editor, The Spectator

@BenGlaze – Mirror political reporter

@AsaBenn – Brexit Commissioning Editor, The Telegraph

@ChrisDeerin – Journalist, Scottish Daily Mail

@ShippersUnbound – Political Editor, Sunday Times

@ZoesqWilliams – Columnist, the Guardian

@AllisonPearson - Telegraph Columnist (NEW)

@JohnRentoul – Columnist, Independent on Sunday

@Y_Alibhai – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, The ‘I’ Newspaper

@GrantTucker – My former PA & Entertainment editor for The Sunday Times

@DavidWooding – Political Editor, Sun on Sunday

@SamCoatesTimes – Deputy Political Editor, The Times

@Steven_Swinford - Deputy Political Editor, The Telegraph (NEW)

@DAaronovitch – Columnist – The Times

@LiamHalligan – Columnist, The Telegraph

@PMDFoster – Europe Correspondent, The Telegraph

@WestminsterWag - Sarah Vine, Mail Columnist (NEW)

@JamesERothwell - Brexit Correspondent, The Telegraph (NEW)

@ChristopherHope – Chief Political Correspondent

@Laura_K_Hughes - Political Correspondent, Financial Times (NEW)

@CamillaTominey - Associate Editor, Daily Telegraph (NEW)

@DanBloom1 – Political reporter, The Mirror

@MK1969 – Matt Kelly, Editor, The New European

@JenWilliamsMEN - Jennifer Williams, Political Editor, Manchester Evening News (NEW)

@DiaChakravarty - Brexit Editor, The Telegraph (NEW)

@Steve_Hawkes – Deputy Political Editor, The Sun

@TNewtondunn – Political Editor, The Sun

@JimWaterson – Media Editor, The Guardian

@_KateDevlin - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times (NEW)

@MattChorley – Editor, Times Red Box

@IainMartin1 – Times columnist & Editor, ReactionLife

@JessicaElgot - Political Correspondent, The Guardian (NEW)

@Shashj - Shashank Joshi, Defence Editor, The Economist

@MrHarryCole – Political Correspondent, Mail on Sunday

@Matt_Dathan - Political Correspondent, The Sun (NEW)

@KatyBalls - Politcal Correspondent, The Spectator (NEW)

@FraserNelson - Editor, The Spectator (NEW)

@JGForsyth - Political Correspondent, The Spectator (NEW)

@OwenJBennett – Head of politics, CityAM

@CitySamuel - Juliet Samuel, Columnist, Telegraph (NEW)

TV JOURNALISTS (26)

@RobBurl – Rob Burley, Editor, BBC political programmes

@AFNeil – BBC presenter

@BBCKatyaadler - Katya Adler, BBC Europe Editor (NEW)

@MaxFosterCNN - CNNTalk presenter (NEW)

@HVaughanJones - Hannah Vaughan-Jones, CNN presenter (NEW)

@CAmanpour - Christiane Amanpour, CNN presenter (NEW)

@GillPenlington - CNN London, Director of Programming (NEW)

@PiersMorgan – Presenter, GMB

@MichaelLCrick – Political Correspondent, Channel 4 News

@BethRigby – Deputy Political Editor, Sky News

@PaulBrandITV - Political Correspondent, ITV News (NEW)

@Susannareid100 – Presenter, GMB

@AdamBoulton – Sky News presenter

@FaisalIslam – Political Editor, Sky News

@DMcCaffreySKY – EuroNews

@AlStewITN – Presenter, ITN

@AmolRajan – Media Editor, BBC

@Maitlis – Emily Maitlis, Presenter, Newsnight

@SkyNewsNiall – Niall Paterson, Sky News

@HattMarris84 – My ex producer on LBC, Producer, Newsnight

@BBCLauraK – BBC Political Editor

@EmmaBarnett – Radio & TV presenter

@TheRealKirstyG - Kirsty Gallacher - TV & Radio presenter (NEW)

@StormHuntley - Storm Huntley, Jeremy Vine Show (NEW)

@KateEMcCann - Political Correspondent, Sky News (NEW)

@Peston - Robert Peston (NEW)

ONLINE JOURNALISTS (15)

@StephenKB – Stephen Bush, Political Editor, New Statesman

@PaulWaugh – Editor, Huffington Post UK

@FleetStreetFox – Susie Boniface

@GuidoFawkes – Editor in Chief, Guido Fawkes blog

@Dizzy_Thinks – Phil Hendren

@Montie – Conservative commentator

@MarkDiStef – Media & Politics reporter, Buzzfeed

@Jack_Blanchard – Editor, Politico London Playbook

@Jess Brammar – HuffPo

@TomMctague - Political Correspondent, Politico

@AlexWickham - Buzzfeed News (NEW)

@DarrenGrimes_ – IEA

@Isaby – Jonathan Isaby, Brexit Central

@TomHfH - Tom Harwood, Guido Fawkes (NEW)

@HughRBennett - News Editor, Guido Fawkes (NEW)

POLITICS (35)

@JamesCleverly – Conservative MP (NEW)

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg – Conservative MP (NEW)

@BimAfolami – Conservative MP (NEW)

@JohnnyMercer - Conservative MP (NEW)

@AmberRuddHR - Conservative MP (NEW)

@Anna_Soubry – Conservative MP

@MichaelGove – Conservative MP

@HeidiAllen75 – Conservative MP

@LowTaxChloe - Chloe Westley

@JessPhillips – Labour MP

@Suzanne Evans1 – Spokeswoman, Leave Means Leave

@Polly Mackenzie - Director, Demos (NEW)

@LordAshcroft – Businessman & philanthropist

@Jacqui_Smith1 – Former Labour Home Secretary

@Andrew_Kennedy – Conservative Party Agent in Kent

@NadineDorriesMP – Conservative MP

@NichStarling – Former LibDem leader on Broadland District Council

@Edwina_Currie – Former Conservative MP

@ThereseCoffey – Conservative MP

@Tracey_Crouch – Conservative MP

@LiarPoliticians – Anti politics tweeter

@NSoames – Conservative MP (NEW)

@RuthDavidsonMSP – Leader, Scottish Conservatives

@CampbellClaret – Alastair Campbell

@HenryNewman - Director, Open Europe

@CraigOliver100 – Former No 10 Head of Comms

@AyeshaHazarika – Political commentator & Comedian

@MattZarb – Former Head of Press for Jeremy Corbyn

@NickTimothy – Former No 10 Chief of Staff

@JReynoldsMP – Labour MP

@NickdeBois – Former Conservative MP

@Sarah_Hayward – Former Labour Leader, Camden Council

@DavidMills73 – Former Labour SPAD & TV producer

@NMDacosta - Nikki Da Costa, Former No 10 Director of Legislative Affairs (NEW)

@DaveWardGS - General Secretary, Communication Workers Union (NEW)

@StraightTie - Jo Tanner, InHouse PR (NEW)

RADIO (38)

@TobyTarrant – Radio X presenter

@Pipskin – Pippa Taylor, Radio X producer, the Chris Moyles show

@StephenNolan – 5 Live presenter

@ShelaghFogarty – LBC presenter

@Tomswarbrick1 - LBC presenter (NEW)

@JaneGarvey1 – Presenter, Woman’s Hour, Radio 4

@JuliaHB1 – Former afternoon presenter, LBC

@FiFiGlover – Listening Project, Radio 4

@RobinLustig – Former Presenter, The World Tonight, Radio 4

@StanCollymore – Radio host

@TheJeremyVine – Presenter, Radio 2

@NewsChambers – Richard Chambers, Virgin Media, Dublin

@NickyAACampbell – 5 Live presenter

@RachelBurden - 5 Live presenter

@Tweeter_Anita – Presenter, Any Answers, Radio 4

@DuncanBarkes – Late show presenter, BBC London

@JohnMyersTeam – Radio guru

@DavidLloydRadio – Radio guru

@PaulEaston – Radio consultant

@IainLee – Radio presenter, talkRadio

@TheoUsherwood – Political Editor, LBC

@Jags_dave – Jagruti Dave, my former producer, LBC

@Vicky_Gardiner – Victoria Gardiner, Eddie Mair’s producer, LBC

@EleanorWalshy – LBC producer

@JamesCridland – Radio commentator

@Matt – Matt Deegan, Radio guru @Sherls – Online editor, LBC

@JakubSzweda - My LBC producer (NEW)

@SophiemSnelling - My LBC producer (NEW)

@B1Lou – Louise Birt, Managing Editor, BBC Radio Essex

@EdwardAdoo – BBC Radio presenter

@ChrisGolds – LBC London News drivetime presenter

@SimonMarksFSN – Head of Feature Story News, Washington

@ChrisMasonBBC – Political Reporter, BBC

@IanCollinsUK – Radio Kent presenter

@JamesRea – LBC Managing Editor

@AlexCadier - LBC producer (NEW)

@MatthewStadlen - LBC presenter (NEW)

@Ross Kempsell - Political Editor, talkRadio

SPORT (11)

@HenryWinter – Football journalist, The Times

@LeeClayton_ – Sports editor, Daily Mail

@ClareBalding – BBC & BT Sport presenter

@JimmyBullard – Ex footballer

@BoringMilner – Spoof James Milner account

@Trevor8Sinclair – Ex West Ham winger

@ArchieRT1 – Archie Rhind-Tutt, German football journalist

@MyWHUFC – Nigel Kahn, West Ham fan

@WestHamFootball – Sean Whetstone, West Ham fan

@SamInkersoleTM – Football journalist, The Mirror

@_DeclanRice - West Ham footballer

COMEDY (9)

@TFLN – Texts from last night

@_YouHadOneJob1 – Comedy account poking fun at people who fail at the one job they had to do

@RoyCropperNot – Spoof Roy Cropper sayings

@AwkwardGrindr – Cringeworthy moments from Grindr

@2010LeeHurst – Comedian

@GeoffNorcott – Comedian

@Maomentum_ – Momentum parody

@KonstantinKisin - Comedian

@ACWailing - Parody of Professor A C Grayling

MISCELLANEOUS (23)

@PaulwrBlanchard – PRconsultant & Presenter, Media Masters podcast

@Lance Forman – Purveyor of the finest smoked salmon

@WMaryBeard – Classics academic & author

@AdamLake – Public Affairs Specialist

@Brit_Battleaxe – Christine Hamilton

@JamesWharton – Author of OUT IN THE ARMY

@GylesB1 – Gyles Brandreth

@AfuaHirsch - Author & broadcaster (NEW)

@NinaDSchick - Euro commentator (NEW)

@Bishmanchester – David Walker, Bishop of Manchester

@MarkFoxNews – Mark Fox, BSA @LouisXMichael – From Gogglebox

@TheGayChrist (NEW)

@AlistairGriffin – Singer/Songwriter

@Martinradio – LBC listener (NEW)

@Amazing Nature – Nature is Amazing

@Reporterboy – Giles Dilnot

@SamHeughan - Actor, Outlander (NEW)

@CaitrionamBalfe - Actor, Outlander (NEW)

@JonLis1 - Jonathan Lis, British Future (NEW)

@KateBevan - Freelance journalist (NEW)

@UB5Simon - Simon Bye, an LBC listener (NEW)

@TheVampsJames - James McVey, The Vamps (NEW)

@DanielBryce15 - #MoreDan from the For the Many Podcast (NEW)

UK NEWS SOURCES (35)

@PA – Press Association

@LBC – LBC Radio

@LBC Breaking – Breaking news from LBC

@LBCLondonNews

@BBCNews

@BBCBreaking

@BBCPolitics

@SkyNews

@SkyNewsBreaking

@Itvnews

@Channel4news

@Newstatesman

@Spectator

@Standardnews

@TotalPolitics

@HuffPoUK

@FT

@FTWestminster

@GuardianNews

@BuzzfeedUK

@BuzzfeedUKPol

@BBCNewsnight

@EDP24

@EADT

@Pressgazette

@CCHQPress

@LabourPress

@LibDemPress

@ParlyApp – News from Parliament

@TelegraphNews

@TheTimes

@Independent

WORLDWIDE NEWS SOURCES (15)