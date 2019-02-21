Well, having told you in the previous blogpost about the 19 Things I Hate, several of you have asked me to 19 Things I Like. So here goes...

1 - Most liked food.



Yorkshire pudding, Baked cheesecake with a raspberry topping, Chicken Fajitas, Mint Magnums, Mince Pies. I could do on.

2 - Most likable person.

I'm excluding anyone I have ever met, but I think Mark Noble (West Ham footballer) and Lorraine Kelly would have to vie for this accolade. UPDATE: Actually, I have met Lorraine Kelly once, but it was so long ago it doesn't count.

3 - Most liked job.

My current job at LBC. Nothing will ever surpass it, so I hope it lasts for a long time to come!

4 - Most liked city.



Washington DC, although it's fading in my affections. Sydney and Rome are a close second and third.

5 - Most liked singer and song.

Cliff, obviously. And Miss You Nights.

6 - Most liked website.

The one I visit every day is Guido Fawkes.

7 - Most liked TV programme & film

My favourite of the last ten years is Outlander. Before that, The West Wing. In terms of movies I love anything apocalyptic. San Andreas, The Day After Tomorrow, Independce Day. That sort of thing.

9 - Most likable British politician.

I recently did a blogpost on the 25 nicest politicians. It would be invidious to pick one... Ok, OK, I know that's cheating so let's pick Tracey Crouch for the Tories and Jonathan Reynolds from Labour.

10 - Most liked artist.

Constable.

11 - Most liked book.

Watership Down by Richard Adams, followed closely by Animal Farm by George Orwell.

12 - Most liked shop.

I would have said the old Foyles or HMV. Nowadays, I don't really have one. I hate to admit it, but it's Amazon.

13 - Most liked organisation.

West Ham United FC.

14 - Most liked historical event.

VE Day, 1945.

15 - Most liked sport.

As a spectator, football. As a participant, golf. Apart from tennis and hockey it's the only sport I'm any good at.

16 - Most liked technology.



Vorsprung durch Technik. Audis.

17 - Most liked annual event.

It used to be Christmas. Now, not so much.

18 - Most liked daily task.

Opening up my laptop in the morning. How sad is that? Apart from that, playing with my dogs, Dude and Bubba.

19 - Most liked comedian.

Giles & Mary on Gogglebox.