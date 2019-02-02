Vintage Party Political Broadcasts 1950-1970 Video Collection
Conservative 1950
1951 - Conservative
1951 - Labour
1955 - Conservative
1955 - Attlee talks to Hugh Cudlipp
1955 - Liberal (19 May 1955) with John Arlott, Frank Byers and Lord Samuel
1955 - Conservative (10 May 1955)
1955 - Labour (Part 1 & 2)
1959 - Liberal (3 October 1959)
1959 - Labour election broadcasts (September 1959)
1959 - Conservative
1964 - Liberal
1964 - Conservative (26 September 1964)
1964 - Conservative (5 October 1964)
1964 - Conservative (9 October 1964)
1964- Conservative (13 October 1964)
1964 Liberal
1964 - Labour Party Election Broadcasts (October 1964)
Labour (March 1970)